14145 Rabbit Brush Ln

Newer home in Sendera Ranch-several community pools - This Sendera beauty is the perfect sized home with 2 living areas and 2 dining areas. The open kitchen is good sized with granite counters and built in microwave and smooth top oven. The flooring is mostly ceramic tile in wet areas and hallways and carpet in the rest. All bedrooms and living areas have ceiling fans. Master bath has separate shower, double sinks and garden tub. Utility is good sized and garage has an opener. Sprinklers, covered patio and fenced yard. No smoking, no pets. Comes with black frig but not guaranteed. This area has several community pools and miles of walking trails and playgrounds. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid with credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. Northwest ISD. NO AGENTS.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4711702)