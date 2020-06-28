9811 Trailing Moss Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly garage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

- Lovely one story home with 3 bedrooms and a study in Willowlake. Open floor plan has large den open to kitchen. Kitchen has appliances, home also has formal dining, master bedroom suite is large with posh bath, features double sinks, garden tub & separate shower. Tile floors throughout. Cy-Fair ISD with easy access to Beltway 8 and 290.



Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



(RLNE3490671)