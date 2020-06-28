All apartments in Harris County
9811 Trailing Moss Dr.

9811 Trailing Moss Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9811 Trailing Moss Drive, Harris County, TX 77064

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
- Lovely one story home with 3 bedrooms and a study in Willowlake. Open floor plan has large den open to kitchen. Kitchen has appliances, home also has formal dining, master bedroom suite is large with posh bath, features double sinks, garden tub & separate shower. Tile floors throughout. Cy-Fair ISD with easy access to Beltway 8 and 290.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE3490671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9811 Trailing Moss Dr. have any available units?
9811 Trailing Moss Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 9811 Trailing Moss Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9811 Trailing Moss Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9811 Trailing Moss Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9811 Trailing Moss Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 9811 Trailing Moss Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 9811 Trailing Moss Dr. offers parking.
Does 9811 Trailing Moss Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9811 Trailing Moss Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9811 Trailing Moss Dr. have a pool?
No, 9811 Trailing Moss Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 9811 Trailing Moss Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9811 Trailing Moss Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9811 Trailing Moss Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9811 Trailing Moss Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9811 Trailing Moss Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9811 Trailing Moss Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
