9702 Cannock Chase Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Ready for immediate move in,completely upgraded throughout including granite coutertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. The master bath has granite counertops, freshly painted cabinets, and a huge tiled shower with a bench and glass doors. New carpet in all three bedrooms. Huge gameroom was tastefully builtout from the garage. The property boundaries next to the Harris County running/walking trail called The One Mile Loop. The spacious back yard and patios are the perfect place for outdoor grilling, family, and entertaing friends. Beautiful trees shade the front and back yards. Walking distance to the Steeplechase area pool, tennis courts, and elementary school. Monthly rent includes yard maintenance.Call listing agent for a property tour.