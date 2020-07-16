All apartments in Harris County
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:48 PM

9702 Cannock Chase Court

9702 Cannock Chase Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9702 Cannock Chase Court, Harris County, TX 77065

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Ready for immediate move in,completely upgraded throughout including granite coutertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. The master bath has granite counertops, freshly painted cabinets, and a huge tiled shower with a bench and glass doors. New carpet in all three bedrooms. Huge gameroom was tastefully builtout from the garage. The property boundaries next to the Harris County running/walking trail called The One Mile Loop. The spacious back yard and patios are the perfect place for outdoor grilling, family, and entertaing friends. Beautiful trees shade the front and back yards. Walking distance to the Steeplechase area pool, tennis courts, and elementary school. Monthly rent includes yard maintenance.Call listing agent for a property tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9702 Cannock Chase Court have any available units?
9702 Cannock Chase Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 9702 Cannock Chase Court have?
Some of 9702 Cannock Chase Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9702 Cannock Chase Court currently offering any rent specials?
9702 Cannock Chase Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9702 Cannock Chase Court pet-friendly?
No, 9702 Cannock Chase Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 9702 Cannock Chase Court offer parking?
Yes, 9702 Cannock Chase Court offers parking.
Does 9702 Cannock Chase Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9702 Cannock Chase Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9702 Cannock Chase Court have a pool?
Yes, 9702 Cannock Chase Court has a pool.
Does 9702 Cannock Chase Court have accessible units?
Yes, 9702 Cannock Chase Court has accessible units.
Does 9702 Cannock Chase Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9702 Cannock Chase Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 9702 Cannock Chase Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9702 Cannock Chase Court does not have units with air conditioning.
