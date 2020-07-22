Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 9603 Whitepost Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
9603 Whitepost Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9603 Whitepost Lane
9603 Whitepost Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9603 Whitepost Lane, Harris County, TX 77086
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9603 Whitepost Lane have any available units?
9603 Whitepost Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
Is 9603 Whitepost Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9603 Whitepost Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9603 Whitepost Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9603 Whitepost Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9603 Whitepost Lane offer parking?
No, 9603 Whitepost Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9603 Whitepost Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9603 Whitepost Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9603 Whitepost Lane have a pool?
No, 9603 Whitepost Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9603 Whitepost Lane have accessible units?
No, 9603 Whitepost Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9603 Whitepost Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9603 Whitepost Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9603 Whitepost Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9603 Whitepost Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Sublet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Star
1111 Rusk St
Houston, TX 77002
Sommerall Station
6777 Sommerall Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Granite Club
8990 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77063
The Grove at Wilcrest
11070 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77043
Vintage Apartments
6500 W 43rd St
Houston, TX 77092
College View Apartments
3333 Luella Blvd
La Porte, TX 77571
District at Washington
230 TC Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77007
Estancia San Miguel
13330 West Rd
Houston, TX 77041
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Beaumont, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
College Station, TX
Bryan, TX
Galveston, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Humble, TX
Stafford, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Atascocita, TX
Mont Belvieu, TX
Dayton, TX
Crosby, TX
Tomball, TX
Alvin, TX
Nassau Bay, TX
Webster, TX
La Porte, TX
Seabrook, TX
Friendswood, TX
Deer Park, TX
Channelview, TX
Bellaire, TX
Brookshire, TX
Cinco Ranch, TX
Manvel, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine