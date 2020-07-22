All apartments in Harris County
Last updated November 24 2019 at 5:21 PM

9502 Farrell Drive

9502 Farrell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9502 Farrell Drive, Harris County, TX 77070

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 3/2 1/2 2 car detached garage on a corner lot in a gated community.Great view and little traffic makes this property peaceful and quiet. Close proximity to 249, 1960, the beltway and more. Come take a look this will go quick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9502 Farrell Drive have any available units?
9502 Farrell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 9502 Farrell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9502 Farrell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9502 Farrell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9502 Farrell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 9502 Farrell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9502 Farrell Drive offers parking.
Does 9502 Farrell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9502 Farrell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9502 Farrell Drive have a pool?
No, 9502 Farrell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9502 Farrell Drive have accessible units?
No, 9502 Farrell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9502 Farrell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9502 Farrell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9502 Farrell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9502 Farrell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
