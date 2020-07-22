Cute 3/2 1/2 2 car detached garage on a corner lot in a gated community.Great view and little traffic makes this property peaceful and quiet. Close proximity to 249, 1960, the beltway and more. Come take a look this will go quick!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9502 Farrell Drive have any available units?
9502 Farrell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 9502 Farrell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9502 Farrell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.