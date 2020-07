Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system game room pool

Offered By Precision Realty & Management, LLC - Well Maintained Home with 4 Oversized Rooms, Study, Formal Dining and Private Pool! Master Down. Huge Game Room Up with an Additional Sitting Area. No Carpet Downstairs and all other Bedrooms are Hard Surface Flooring! Refrigerator is Included Upon Move in. Yard Maintenance, Pool Maintenance AND Alarm System Included!!! Come See it Today!



(RLNE4502773)