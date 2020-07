Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, well maintained home in Saddlebrook Village! This four bedroom, one story home boasts an open floor plan, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new paint, wood laminate floors and a covered patio! This home is located between Tomball and The Woodlands with easy access to shopping, dining and is located in the award-winning Tomball ISD school district. This home will not last long. Schedule your showing today!