All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 8811 Clemens Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
8811 Clemens Drive
Last updated July 24 2019 at 10:52 AM

8811 Clemens Drive

8811 Clemens Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8811 Clemens Drive, Harris County, TX 77433

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in gated community with no back neighbors. Brick/stone exterior, with covered patio and outdoor kitchen and storage shed. Grand foyer with art niche and medallion upon entrance, stunning formal dining and a large private study with exposed beams. 12 ft+ ceilings throughout the home with ceiling fans in all the bedrooms and living areas. The spacious kitchen features a large island open to the living area, raised cabinetry, granite counters with tile back splash and professional series stainless appliances with double oven and gas cook-top. Family room features built in cabinetry with a gorgeous stone fireplace, exposed beams and large windows. Master suite offers a window seat, large walk in closet and double frameless shower and granite counters n the master bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8811 Clemens Drive have any available units?
8811 Clemens Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8811 Clemens Drive have?
Some of 8811 Clemens Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8811 Clemens Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8811 Clemens Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8811 Clemens Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8811 Clemens Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 8811 Clemens Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8811 Clemens Drive offers parking.
Does 8811 Clemens Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8811 Clemens Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8811 Clemens Drive have a pool?
No, 8811 Clemens Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8811 Clemens Drive have accessible units?
No, 8811 Clemens Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8811 Clemens Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8811 Clemens Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8811 Clemens Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8811 Clemens Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alice Street Apts
3645 Alice St
Houston, TX 77021
Alexan Exchange
21603 Spring Plaza Dr
Spring, TX 77388
Arlo Westchase
3505 W Sam Houston Pkwy
Houston, TX 77042
Broadstone Vintage Park
14700 Vintage Preserve Parkway
Houston, TX 77070
Tuscany Court Apartments
1901 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Woodlake Oaks
9550 Ella Lee Ln
Houston, TX 77063
Century Edgewater
200 Water St
Webster, TX 77598
Reserve at Westwood
10225 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77036

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine