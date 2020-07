Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous 1.5 Story Home Located In The Prestigious Gated Oakmont Village Community! Home is beautifully upgraded with custom features! No carpet on the 1st level, beautiful hand-scraped wood floors throughout the majority of the 1st level, and the kitchen has been beautifully remodeled! Spacious upstairs gameroom, with half-bath included and designer upgraded carpet! Home sits on a nice sized corner lot! Immaculate condition, shows great!