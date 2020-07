Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking playground pool garage

Beautiful and spacious home nestled on secluded Cul-de-Sac. Surrounded by beautiful trees, private pool, playground and deck area. Inside, beautiful and modern kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Washer and dryer included. Location, location, location, home is less than 5 minutes from Grand Pkwy or I-10 and zoned to Katy ISD. Call today to schedule a showing!