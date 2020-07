Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

As new- . BEAUTIFUL HOME! GORGEOUS brick. You'll love this beautiful 2 Story w/generous room sizes & excellent use of space! This 2017 Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with 2 Car Garage. Open concep. Impeccable condition!! Comes Complete with Many Features, include refrigerator. Tile and Carpet Flooring. Fenced in back yard, nicely situated lot, no back neighbors. Foam in the attic makes it very energy efficient. Minutes from schools and shopping area. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!