7615 Lemma Drive

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/954856?source=marketing



Price: $1175

Security Deposit: $975

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 880

Bedroom: 2

Baths: 1

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances: Stove



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Extras: Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home! This property has update kitchen and bathroom, located close to shopping centers, this property also offers lots of natural lighting, Kitchen with refrigerator plenty of counter and cabinet space, spacious living area and rooms all priced to lease fast! APPLY NOW!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.