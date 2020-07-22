All apartments in Harris County
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:56 AM

7615 Lemma Drive

7615 Lemma Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7615 Lemma Drive, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/954856?source=marketing

Price: $1175
Security Deposit: $975
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 880
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 1
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home! This property has update kitchen and bathroom, located close to shopping centers, this property also offers lots of natural lighting, Kitchen with refrigerator plenty of counter and cabinet space, spacious living area and rooms all priced to lease fast! APPLY NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7615 Lemma Drive have any available units?
7615 Lemma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 7615 Lemma Drive have?
Some of 7615 Lemma Drive's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7615 Lemma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7615 Lemma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7615 Lemma Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7615 Lemma Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7615 Lemma Drive offer parking?
No, 7615 Lemma Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7615 Lemma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7615 Lemma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7615 Lemma Drive have a pool?
No, 7615 Lemma Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7615 Lemma Drive have accessible units?
No, 7615 Lemma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7615 Lemma Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7615 Lemma Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7615 Lemma Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7615 Lemma Drive has units with air conditioning.
