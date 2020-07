6553 Brittmoore Rd

Amenities

Brittmoore Townhouse is a quiet property located minutes from Beltway 8, Northwest Freeway , Katy Freeway, Memorial City mall.

Easy access to highways; major employers, convenient shopping, dining, local malls, schools, parks, and entertainment are all close at hand.

We have immediate move in availability on a 3/2 1380sq ft newly renovated townhouse with fresh paint, upgraded kitchen and bath. Thoughtfully designed with comfort in mind, our floor plans feature a wide array of stylishly efficient amenities including a breakfast bar, all electric kitchen, refrigerator, pantry, tile flooring, ceiling fans, mini blinds, central air conditioning and heating, washer and dryer connections, private backyard and more. We bring you comfort living at its best. Apply online or contact us today and see how we can make this your new home today!!!

*** ASK US FOR MOVE-IN SPECIAL***