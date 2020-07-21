All apartments in Harris County
6553 Brittmoore Rd
Last updated May 30 2019 at 9:53 PM

6553 Brittmoore Rd

6553 Brittmoore Road · No Longer Available
Location

6553 Brittmoore Road, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brittmoore Townhouse is a quiet property located minutes from Beltway 8, Northwest Freeway , Katy Freeway, Memorial City mall.
Easy access to highways; major employers, convenient shopping, dining, local malls, schools, parks, and entertainment are all close at hand.
We have immediate move in availability on a 3/2 1380sq ft newly renovated townhouse with fresh paint, upgraded kitchen and bath. Thoughtfully designed with comfort in mind, our floor plans feature a wide array of stylishly efficient amenities including a breakfast bar, all electric kitchen, refrigerator, pantry, tile flooring, ceiling fans, mini blinds, central air conditioning and heating, washer and dryer connections, private backyard and more. We bring you comfort living at its best. Apply online or contact us today and see how we can make this your new home today!!!
*** ASK US FOR MOVE-IN SPECIAL***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6553 Brittmoore Rd have any available units?
6553 Brittmoore Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 6553 Brittmoore Rd have?
Some of 6553 Brittmoore Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6553 Brittmoore Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6553 Brittmoore Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6553 Brittmoore Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6553 Brittmoore Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6553 Brittmoore Rd offer parking?
No, 6553 Brittmoore Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6553 Brittmoore Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6553 Brittmoore Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6553 Brittmoore Rd have a pool?
No, 6553 Brittmoore Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6553 Brittmoore Rd have accessible units?
No, 6553 Brittmoore Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6553 Brittmoore Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6553 Brittmoore Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6553 Brittmoore Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6553 Brittmoore Rd has units with air conditioning.
