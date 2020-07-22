6503 Point Clear Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Classic Home in Champions West. Recently updated to modernize the kitchen and living areas. The new cooktop and double oven in the kitchen area certain to please the household chef. A formal dining room and formal living room are perfect for entertaining and holiday celebrations. This 4 bedroom home has an abundance of closet space, especially in the master. The family room has a nice vaulted ceiling and windows that overlook the mature trees in the spacious backyard. A patio offers a place to relax or BBQ. The 2-car garage has an AC, so shop projects can be done in comfort. Close to restaurants, schools, and shopping. Convenient to HWY 249.