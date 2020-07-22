All apartments in Harris County
Last updated September 26 2019 at 10:51 PM

6503 Point Clear Drive

6503 Point Clear Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6503 Point Clear Drive, Harris County, TX 77069

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Classic Home in Champions West. Recently updated to modernize the kitchen and living areas. The new cooktop and double oven in the kitchen area certain to please the household chef. A formal dining room and formal living room are perfect for entertaining and holiday celebrations. This 4 bedroom home has an abundance of closet space, especially in the master. The family room has a nice vaulted ceiling and windows that overlook the mature trees in the spacious backyard. A patio offers a place to relax or BBQ. The 2-car garage has an AC, so shop projects can be done in comfort. Close to restaurants, schools, and shopping. Convenient to HWY 249.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6503 Point Clear Drive have any available units?
6503 Point Clear Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 6503 Point Clear Drive have?
Some of 6503 Point Clear Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6503 Point Clear Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6503 Point Clear Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6503 Point Clear Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6503 Point Clear Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 6503 Point Clear Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6503 Point Clear Drive offers parking.
Does 6503 Point Clear Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6503 Point Clear Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6503 Point Clear Drive have a pool?
No, 6503 Point Clear Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6503 Point Clear Drive have accessible units?
No, 6503 Point Clear Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6503 Point Clear Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6503 Point Clear Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6503 Point Clear Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6503 Point Clear Drive has units with air conditioning.
