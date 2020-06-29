All apartments in Harris County
6306 Laguna Bay Court

6306 Laguna Bay Court · No Longer Available
Location

6306 Laguna Bay Court, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This home is a one story home in Lakes on Eldridge North. Very hard to find. Gorgeous wood floors throughout the home, large island kitchen with granite countertops. 4 bedrooms as well as a study. Beautiful backyard with a salt water pool. Washer, dryer, refrigerator are included. Surround sound in the living room. 3 car garage with A/C. Rental price includes yard maintenance, pool maintenance, quarterly pest control, and owner has a home warranty in place. Come and see this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

