6306 Laguna Bay Court

Amenities
This home is a one story home in Lakes on Eldridge North. Very hard to find. Gorgeous wood floors throughout the home, large island kitchen with granite countertops. 4 bedrooms as well as a study. Beautiful backyard with a salt water pool. Washer, dryer, refrigerator are included. Surround sound in the living room. 3 car garage with A/C. Rental price includes yard maintenance, pool maintenance, quarterly pest control, and owner has a home warranty in place. Come and see this beautiful home!