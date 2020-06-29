6306 Laguna Bay Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This home is a one story home in Lakes on Eldridge North. Very hard to find. Gorgeous wood floors throughout the home, large island kitchen with granite countertops. 4 bedrooms as well as a study. Beautiful backyard with a salt water pool. Washer, dryer, refrigerator are included. Surround sound in the living room. 3 car garage with A/C. Rental price includes yard maintenance, pool maintenance, quarterly pest control, and owner has a home warranty in place. Come and see this beautiful home!