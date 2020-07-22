Amenities

6019 Northcrest Village Way, Spring, TX 77388 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 12/05/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Wonderful home ready to move in!! New laminate flooring in the hallway and living area. All bed rooms downstairs and huge game room upstairs. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Master bath offers separate shower & tub with double sinks. Neighborhood park and swimming pool are right across the street!! Minutes from the new EXXON CAMPUS and The Woodlands. Easy access to Grandparkway and I-45. Highly regarded Klein school district. Great location to ALL!! Listed By: LOFT Realty Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified on HAR.com for the latest status [ Published 13-Dec-19 / ID 3300958 ]