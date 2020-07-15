All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5715 Kyle Cove Drive

5715 Kyle Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5715 Kyle Cove Drive, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5715 Kyle Cove Drive have any available units?
5715 Kyle Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 5715 Kyle Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5715 Kyle Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5715 Kyle Cove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5715 Kyle Cove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5715 Kyle Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5715 Kyle Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 5715 Kyle Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5715 Kyle Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5715 Kyle Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 5715 Kyle Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5715 Kyle Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 5715 Kyle Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5715 Kyle Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5715 Kyle Cove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5715 Kyle Cove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5715 Kyle Cove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
