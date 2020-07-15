All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 5707 South Brenwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
5707 South Brenwood Drive
Last updated August 19 2019 at 8:53 AM

5707 South Brenwood Drive

5707 South Brenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5707 South Brenwood Drive, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Charlotte II floorplan is a cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. This home offers a split floorplan with an open family/kitchen/dining room space. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5707 South Brenwood Drive have any available units?
5707 South Brenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 5707 South Brenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5707 South Brenwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5707 South Brenwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5707 South Brenwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5707 South Brenwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5707 South Brenwood Drive offers parking.
Does 5707 South Brenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5707 South Brenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5707 South Brenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 5707 South Brenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5707 South Brenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5707 South Brenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5707 South Brenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5707 South Brenwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5707 South Brenwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5707 South Brenwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Cape
10810 Spring Cypress Rd
Tomball, TX 77375
Reserve At 63 Sixty Three
6363 W Airport Blvd
Houston, TX 77035
14220 at Park Row
14220 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
Brandon Oaks Apartments
11111 Saathoff Dr
Jersey Village, TX 77429
2403 Southmore
2403 Southmore Ave
Houston, TX 77004
San Paloma
1255 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Bella Palazzo
13098 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
Vantage Point
12703 Jones Rd
Houston, TX 77070

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine