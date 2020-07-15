5707 South Brenwood Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

The Charlotte II floorplan is a cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. This home offers a split floorplan with an open family/kitchen/dining room space. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.