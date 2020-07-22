All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 5706 Cielio Bay Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
5706 Cielio Bay Court
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:49 AM

5706 Cielio Bay Court

5706 Cielio Bay Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5706 Cielio Bay Court, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
DID NOT FLOOD DURING HARVEY - Impressive Trendmaker home recently competently repainted (all ceilings & cupboards in white & walls in beautiful gray) & new pale gray carpet throughout the home. Enjoy living in this popular RESORT-LIKE community of Lakes on Eldridge North. This home sits on an over sized cul-de-sac lot. Large TROPICAL BACKYARD with saltwater pool/spa with rock waterfall & lots of palm trees. Elegant sweeping staircase with formal dining & study at entry. GOURMET ISLAND KITCHEN with granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances open to large breakfast room & large open plan living room and built-ins. Master suite down with sitting area huge maser bathroom with dual shower head and Jacuzzi. 3 large bedroom up with large game room and 2 baths. Water softener, sprinkler, and more! Washer, Dryer & refrigerator included in the lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5706 Cielio Bay Court have any available units?
5706 Cielio Bay Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 5706 Cielio Bay Court have?
Some of 5706 Cielio Bay Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5706 Cielio Bay Court currently offering any rent specials?
5706 Cielio Bay Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5706 Cielio Bay Court pet-friendly?
No, 5706 Cielio Bay Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 5706 Cielio Bay Court offer parking?
Yes, 5706 Cielio Bay Court offers parking.
Does 5706 Cielio Bay Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5706 Cielio Bay Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5706 Cielio Bay Court have a pool?
Yes, 5706 Cielio Bay Court has a pool.
Does 5706 Cielio Bay Court have accessible units?
Yes, 5706 Cielio Bay Court has accessible units.
Does 5706 Cielio Bay Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5706 Cielio Bay Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5706 Cielio Bay Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5706 Cielio Bay Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Alora
5500 El Camino del Rey St
Houston, TX 77081
The Park on Memorial
14855 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Post Oak Park II
1901 Post Oak Park Dr
Houston, TX 77027
Broadstone Lofts at Hermann Park
1 Hermann Park Ct
Houston, TX 77021
Ascot Court
10910 West Rd
Houston, TX 77064
Aspire At 610
8900 Lakes at 610 Drive
Houston, TX 77054
Bella Springs Townhomes
1550 Blalock Rd
Houston, TX 77080
Pinewood Apartments
5900 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77396

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine