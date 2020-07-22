5706 Cielio Bay Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage hot tub

DID NOT FLOOD DURING HARVEY - Impressive Trendmaker home recently competently repainted (all ceilings & cupboards in white & walls in beautiful gray) & new pale gray carpet throughout the home. Enjoy living in this popular RESORT-LIKE community of Lakes on Eldridge North. This home sits on an over sized cul-de-sac lot. Large TROPICAL BACKYARD with saltwater pool/spa with rock waterfall & lots of palm trees. Elegant sweeping staircase with formal dining & study at entry. GOURMET ISLAND KITCHEN with granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances open to large breakfast room & large open plan living room and built-ins. Master suite down with sitting area huge maser bathroom with dual shower head and Jacuzzi. 3 large bedroom up with large game room and 2 baths. Water softener, sprinkler, and more! Washer, Dryer & refrigerator included in the lease