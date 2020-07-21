All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5519 Evening Shore Drive

5519 Evening Shore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5519 Evening Shore Drive, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Located in the heart of Lakes on Eldridge, 5519 Evening Shore Drive is a spacious, two-story, brick and stucco home with a completely renovated first floor, including all new flooring and a brand new kitchen featuring quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, and matching stainless steel appliances. Relax in your tranquil master suite, also completely renovated, which has a spa-like ensuite bath with his and hers sinks, frameless glass shower, and a separate soaking tub. This home has a stunning two-story foyer, a den or home office with French doors, game room with recent carpet on the second floor, and so much more! This resort-like subdivision offers walking and hiking trails, open air gazebos, duck ponds, clubhouse with a swimming pool and fitness center, and lighted tennis courts. Three private schools, Awty International, British, and Village Schools, offer pickup locations in the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5519 Evening Shore Drive have any available units?
5519 Evening Shore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 5519 Evening Shore Drive have?
Some of 5519 Evening Shore Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5519 Evening Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5519 Evening Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5519 Evening Shore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5519 Evening Shore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 5519 Evening Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5519 Evening Shore Drive offers parking.
Does 5519 Evening Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5519 Evening Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5519 Evening Shore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5519 Evening Shore Drive has a pool.
Does 5519 Evening Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 5519 Evening Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5519 Evening Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5519 Evening Shore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5519 Evening Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5519 Evening Shore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
