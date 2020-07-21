Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Located in the heart of Lakes on Eldridge, 5519 Evening Shore Drive is a spacious, two-story, brick and stucco home with a completely renovated first floor, including all new flooring and a brand new kitchen featuring quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, and matching stainless steel appliances. Relax in your tranquil master suite, also completely renovated, which has a spa-like ensuite bath with his and hers sinks, frameless glass shower, and a separate soaking tub. This home has a stunning two-story foyer, a den or home office with French doors, game room with recent carpet on the second floor, and so much more! This resort-like subdivision offers walking and hiking trails, open air gazebos, duck ponds, clubhouse with a swimming pool and fitness center, and lighted tennis courts. Three private schools, Awty International, British, and Village Schools, offer pickup locations in the neighborhood.