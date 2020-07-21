Amenities
Located in the heart of Lakes on Eldridge, 5519 Evening Shore Drive is a spacious, two-story, brick and stucco home with a completely renovated first floor, including all new flooring and a brand new kitchen featuring quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, and matching stainless steel appliances. Relax in your tranquil master suite, also completely renovated, which has a spa-like ensuite bath with his and hers sinks, frameless glass shower, and a separate soaking tub. This home has a stunning two-story foyer, a den or home office with French doors, game room with recent carpet on the second floor, and so much more! This resort-like subdivision offers walking and hiking trails, open air gazebos, duck ponds, clubhouse with a swimming pool and fitness center, and lighted tennis courts. Three private schools, Awty International, British, and Village Schools, offer pickup locations in the neighborhood.