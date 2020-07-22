4915 Woodbury Mill Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room pool bbq/grill

4Bed/3.5Bath home in a much sought-after neighborhood in the Spring-Klein area, and just south of the Woodlands. The home is within 10mins of the world-class Springwoods Village - Location of green spaces, parks, offices, excellent dining and recreation options as well as Corporate Campuses for ExxonMobil, HP, Southwestern Energy and ABS. This home is in the established Sawmill Ranch subdivision with walking trails, swimming pool, splash pad, lakes and more. The home has upgraded wood flooring and carpet, stainless steel appliance package including a gas cooktop, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Also included are a washer and dryer. The home has a large island kitchen with lots of space for entertaining. The home comes with master bedroom suite downstairs and an office on 1st floor as well. On second floor, there is are 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a gameroom. The backyard has a covered patio entertaining and relaxation, with gas connection for grilling. Watch out for more pictures by June 29th, 2019.