4915 Woodbury Mill Dr
Last updated July 3 2019 at 7:47 AM

4915 Woodbury Mill Dr

4915 Woodbury Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4915 Woodbury Mill Drive, Harris County, TX 77389

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
pool
bbq/grill
4Bed/3.5Bath home in a much sought-after neighborhood in the Spring-Klein area, and just south of the Woodlands. The home is within 10mins of the world-class Springwoods Village - Location of green spaces, parks, offices, excellent dining and recreation options as well as Corporate Campuses for ExxonMobil, HP, Southwestern Energy and ABS. This home is in the established Sawmill Ranch subdivision with walking trails, swimming pool, splash pad, lakes and more. The home has upgraded wood flooring and carpet, stainless steel appliance package including a gas cooktop, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Also included are a washer and dryer. The home has a large island kitchen with lots of space for entertaining. The home comes with master bedroom suite downstairs and an office on 1st floor as well. On second floor, there is are 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a gameroom. The backyard has a covered patio entertaining and relaxation, with gas connection for grilling. Watch out for more pictures by June 29th, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4915 Woodbury Mill Dr have any available units?
4915 Woodbury Mill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 4915 Woodbury Mill Dr have?
Some of 4915 Woodbury Mill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4915 Woodbury Mill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4915 Woodbury Mill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4915 Woodbury Mill Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4915 Woodbury Mill Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 4915 Woodbury Mill Dr offer parking?
No, 4915 Woodbury Mill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4915 Woodbury Mill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4915 Woodbury Mill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4915 Woodbury Mill Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4915 Woodbury Mill Dr has a pool.
Does 4915 Woodbury Mill Dr have accessible units?
No, 4915 Woodbury Mill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4915 Woodbury Mill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4915 Woodbury Mill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4915 Woodbury Mill Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4915 Woodbury Mill Dr has units with air conditioning.
