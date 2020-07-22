All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4207 Fenetre Forest Street

4207 Fenetre Forest Street · No Longer Available
Location

4207 Fenetre Forest Street, Harris County, TX 77493

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
PERRY HOMES, it just doesn't get much better! Both formals. Extended entry and dining room with 12-foot ceilings. Family room features a wall of windows. Island kitchen opens out to the family room. Highlights of the master bath include dual sinks, a garden tub, separate glass-enclosed shower and a large walk-in closet with custom shoe rack. Secluded guest suite. Large closets throughout. You'll love the extras, the beautiful flooring, the 5 inch baseboards, the recessed lighting, as well as the gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and etc. This house has it all! Not to mention the incredible neighborhood that has all 3 schools, splash pad, multiple pools! Come visit your future home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4207 Fenetre Forest Street have any available units?
4207 Fenetre Forest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 4207 Fenetre Forest Street have?
Some of 4207 Fenetre Forest Street's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4207 Fenetre Forest Street currently offering any rent specials?
4207 Fenetre Forest Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4207 Fenetre Forest Street pet-friendly?
No, 4207 Fenetre Forest Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 4207 Fenetre Forest Street offer parking?
Yes, 4207 Fenetre Forest Street offers parking.
Does 4207 Fenetre Forest Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4207 Fenetre Forest Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4207 Fenetre Forest Street have a pool?
Yes, 4207 Fenetre Forest Street has a pool.
Does 4207 Fenetre Forest Street have accessible units?
No, 4207 Fenetre Forest Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4207 Fenetre Forest Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4207 Fenetre Forest Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4207 Fenetre Forest Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4207 Fenetre Forest Street does not have units with air conditioning.
