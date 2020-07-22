4207 Fenetre Forest Street

Amenities
PERRY HOMES, it just doesn't get much better! Both formals. Extended entry and dining room with 12-foot ceilings. Family room features a wall of windows. Island kitchen opens out to the family room. Highlights of the master bath include dual sinks, a garden tub, separate glass-enclosed shower and a large walk-in closet with custom shoe rack. Secluded guest suite. Large closets throughout. You'll love the extras, the beautiful flooring, the 5 inch baseboards, the recessed lighting, as well as the gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and etc. This house has it all! Not to mention the incredible neighborhood that has all 3 schools, splash pad, multiple pools! Come visit your future home today!