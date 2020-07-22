4207 Fenetre Forest Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite

PERRY HOMES, it just doesn't get much better! Both formals. Extended entry and dining room with 12-foot ceilings. Family room features a wall of windows. Island kitchen opens out to the family room. Highlights of the master bath include dual sinks, a garden tub, separate glass-enclosed shower and a large walk-in closet with custom shoe rack. Secluded guest suite. Large closets throughout. You'll love the extras, the beautiful flooring, the 5 inch baseboards, the recessed lighting, as well as the gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and etc. This house has it all! Not to mention the incredible neighborhood that has all 3 schools, splash pad, multiple pools! Come visit your future home today!