415 Sterling Heights Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous one story home close to Energy Corridor area in the Krystal Lake Estates subdivision. Home features formal dinner, formal living as well as a split plan to make each bedroom more private. Tile floor throughout the house to make it super easy to maintain. Open floor plan with spacious living area & cozy gas fireplace. Separate dining room. Enjoy the privacy of this home with NO back neighbor and a master suite with a dual vanities, jetted tub and separate shower. Beautifully landscaped front yard with fully fenced back yard for your entertainments. Home is also walking distance to neighborhood pool and easy access to I10 as well as Hwy 6. Make your appointment today!