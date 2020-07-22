All apartments in Harris County
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:20 PM

415 Sterling Heights Lane

415 Sterling Heights Lane · No Longer Available
Location

415 Sterling Heights Lane, Harris County, TX 77094

Amenities

Gorgeous one story home close to Energy Corridor area in the Krystal Lake Estates subdivision. Home features formal dinner, formal living as well as a split plan to make each bedroom more private. Tile floor throughout the house to make it super easy to maintain. Open floor plan with spacious living area & cozy gas fireplace. Separate dining room. Enjoy the privacy of this home with NO back neighbor and a master suite with a dual vanities, jetted tub and separate shower. Beautifully landscaped front yard with fully fenced back yard for your entertainments. Home is also walking distance to neighborhood pool and easy access to I10 as well as Hwy 6. Make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Sterling Heights Lane have any available units?
415 Sterling Heights Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 415 Sterling Heights Lane have?
Some of 415 Sterling Heights Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Sterling Heights Lane currently offering any rent specials?
415 Sterling Heights Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Sterling Heights Lane pet-friendly?
No, 415 Sterling Heights Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 415 Sterling Heights Lane offer parking?
Yes, 415 Sterling Heights Lane offers parking.
Does 415 Sterling Heights Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Sterling Heights Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Sterling Heights Lane have a pool?
Yes, 415 Sterling Heights Lane has a pool.
Does 415 Sterling Heights Lane have accessible units?
No, 415 Sterling Heights Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Sterling Heights Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 Sterling Heights Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Sterling Heights Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 Sterling Heights Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
