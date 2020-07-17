All apartments in Harris County
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
3818 Fir Forest Drive
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:49 AM

3818 Fir Forest Drive

3818 Fir Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3818 Fir Forest Drive, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2 story, 4/2/2 home located on a corner lot. Renovated kitchen features an island. The large den features a fireplace, built in shelves , and a mini bar nook. The breakfast room includes a built in desk area. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom features double doors to access the large balcony. The master bathroom boasts quartz counter tops, double sinks, two walk in closets, and a large shower. The backyard is fully fenced and has a pool that is perfect for relaxing on a warm summer day! Minutes from Louetta Rd. Close to dining, shopping, and entertainment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3818 Fir Forest Drive have any available units?
3818 Fir Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 3818 Fir Forest Drive have?
Some of 3818 Fir Forest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3818 Fir Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3818 Fir Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3818 Fir Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3818 Fir Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 3818 Fir Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3818 Fir Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 3818 Fir Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3818 Fir Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3818 Fir Forest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3818 Fir Forest Drive has a pool.
Does 3818 Fir Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 3818 Fir Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3818 Fir Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3818 Fir Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3818 Fir Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3818 Fir Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
