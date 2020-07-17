3818 Fir Forest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

2 story, 4/2/2 home located on a corner lot. Renovated kitchen features an island. The large den features a fireplace, built in shelves , and a mini bar nook. The breakfast room includes a built in desk area. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom features double doors to access the large balcony. The master bathroom boasts quartz counter tops, double sinks, two walk in closets, and a large shower. The backyard is fully fenced and has a pool that is perfect for relaxing on a warm summer day! Minutes from Louetta Rd. Close to dining, shopping, and entertainment