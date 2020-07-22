All apartments in Harris County
Last updated April 15 2020 at 8:50 PM

3726 Cypress Hill Dr

3726 Cypress Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3726 Cypress Hill Drive, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
garage
online portal
3726 Cypress Hill Dr. - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1575
Security Deposit: $1375
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 2130
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances:

Extras: Spacious home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathes. All tile flooring on first floor, freshly painted and new carpet in bedrooms. Nice sized bedrooms with walk-in closets and access to beautiful balcony. Be the first to call this beauty HOME!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

(RLNE3796949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3726 Cypress Hill Dr have any available units?
3726 Cypress Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 3726 Cypress Hill Dr have?
Some of 3726 Cypress Hill Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3726 Cypress Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3726 Cypress Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3726 Cypress Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3726 Cypress Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3726 Cypress Hill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3726 Cypress Hill Dr offers parking.
Does 3726 Cypress Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3726 Cypress Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3726 Cypress Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 3726 Cypress Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3726 Cypress Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 3726 Cypress Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3726 Cypress Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3726 Cypress Hill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3726 Cypress Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3726 Cypress Hill Dr has units with air conditioning.
