Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge parking garage online portal

3726 Cypress Hill Dr. - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1575

Security Deposit: $1375

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 2130

Bedroom: 4

Baths: 2.5

Heating: Central Gas

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances:



Extras: Spacious home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathes. All tile flooring on first floor, freshly painted and new carpet in bedrooms. Nice sized bedrooms with walk-in closets and access to beautiful balcony. Be the first to call this beauty HOME!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913



(RLNE3796949)