All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 3223 Spring Flower Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
3223 Spring Flower Ln
Last updated April 25 2019 at 7:37 AM

3223 Spring Flower Ln

3223 Spring Flower Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3223 Spring Flower Lane, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Elegant 2-story home, with proximity to neighborhood parks and playgrounds, within 5-minute drive of local schools, shopping and restaurants. Zoned to excellent Klein I.S.D schools. This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home has a 2-car garage, with a modern layout of over 2,700 sq. ft. of spacious elegance. Carpet flooring provides warmth in bedrooms and family areas, tile flooring in wet areas and wood flooring in the study. Granite countertops in the kitchen with full stainless-steel appliance package including a refrigerator and microwave. The gaslog fireplace would be great for cool fall nights in a friendly neighborhood with outstanding Klein-ISD schools. School bus picks up at playground right across from home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3223 Spring Flower Ln have any available units?
3223 Spring Flower Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 3223 Spring Flower Ln have?
Some of 3223 Spring Flower Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3223 Spring Flower Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3223 Spring Flower Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3223 Spring Flower Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3223 Spring Flower Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3223 Spring Flower Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3223 Spring Flower Ln offers parking.
Does 3223 Spring Flower Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3223 Spring Flower Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3223 Spring Flower Ln have a pool?
No, 3223 Spring Flower Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3223 Spring Flower Ln have accessible units?
No, 3223 Spring Flower Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3223 Spring Flower Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3223 Spring Flower Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 3223 Spring Flower Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3223 Spring Flower Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Excelsior On The Park
14400 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77014
Garrott
3602 Garrott Street
Houston, TX 77006
Parkside at Memorial Apartments and Townhomes
777 S Mayde Crk
Houston, TX 77079
Artesian on Westheimer
13099 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Pearl @ the Mix
2910 Milam St
Houston, TX 77006
Biscayne at CityView
17050 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Reserve by the Lake
18600 S Parkview Dr
Houston, TX 77084
3000 Sage
3000 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine