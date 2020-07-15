3223 Spring Flower Ln

Amenities

Elegant 2-story home, with proximity to neighborhood parks and playgrounds, within 5-minute drive of local schools, shopping and restaurants. Zoned to excellent Klein I.S.D schools. This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home has a 2-car garage, with a modern layout of over 2,700 sq. ft. of spacious elegance. Carpet flooring provides warmth in bedrooms and family areas, tile flooring in wet areas and wood flooring in the study. Granite countertops in the kitchen with full stainless-steel appliance package including a refrigerator and microwave. The gaslog fireplace would be great for cool fall nights in a friendly neighborhood with outstanding Klein-ISD schools. School bus picks up at playground right across from home.