3107 Diamond Hollow Court

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

This lovely 3 bed 2 bath home tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac is a true must see! Upon entry you are greeted by a set of French doors leading into a large executive study! Through the entryway you come to an elegant formal dining room with direct access to the kitchen, the perfect space for all your entertaining needs! Past the dining room is a huge family room featuring tile floors, a cozy tile fronted fireplace & large windows that shower the space in natural sunlight! Creating your favorite recipes is a real treat in the beautiful kitchen equipped with granite countertops, tile flooring/backsplash, a walk-in pantry, serving bar & plenty of cabinet space! In the evenings, withdraw to the spacious master suite complete with a luxurious bathroom showcasing double sinks, a walk-in closet, tile floors, a whirlpool soaking tub & a walk-in shower! The home also has a large backyard with an arbor covered patio & plenty of green space for activities! Refrigerator, washer & dryer included!