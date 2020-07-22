All apartments in Harris County
3107 Diamond Hollow Court

3107 Diamond Hollow Court · No Longer Available
Location

3107 Diamond Hollow Court, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
This lovely 3 bed 2 bath home tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac is a true must see! Upon entry you are greeted by a set of French doors leading into a large executive study! Through the entryway you come to an elegant formal dining room with direct access to the kitchen, the perfect space for all your entertaining needs! Past the dining room is a huge family room featuring tile floors, a cozy tile fronted fireplace & large windows that shower the space in natural sunlight! Creating your favorite recipes is a real treat in the beautiful kitchen equipped with granite countertops, tile flooring/backsplash, a walk-in pantry, serving bar & plenty of cabinet space! In the evenings, withdraw to the spacious master suite complete with a luxurious bathroom showcasing double sinks, a walk-in closet, tile floors, a whirlpool soaking tub & a walk-in shower! The home also has a large backyard with an arbor covered patio & plenty of green space for activities! Refrigerator, washer & dryer included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3107 Diamond Hollow Court have any available units?
3107 Diamond Hollow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 3107 Diamond Hollow Court have?
Some of 3107 Diamond Hollow Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3107 Diamond Hollow Court currently offering any rent specials?
3107 Diamond Hollow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 Diamond Hollow Court pet-friendly?
No, 3107 Diamond Hollow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 3107 Diamond Hollow Court offer parking?
Yes, 3107 Diamond Hollow Court offers parking.
Does 3107 Diamond Hollow Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3107 Diamond Hollow Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 Diamond Hollow Court have a pool?
Yes, 3107 Diamond Hollow Court has a pool.
Does 3107 Diamond Hollow Court have accessible units?
Yes, 3107 Diamond Hollow Court has accessible units.
Does 3107 Diamond Hollow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3107 Diamond Hollow Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3107 Diamond Hollow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3107 Diamond Hollow Court does not have units with air conditioning.
