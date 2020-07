Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town-home that is simply the best unit within Villas At Northpark. This home boast's a HUGE COVERED PATIO with a(n) outdoor ceiling fan. Modern fixtures that include, stainless appliances with granite counter tops. All appliances included(Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator). Hurry because this town-home will not last!!. This is truly a town-home that is not to be missed. Located in a gated community.