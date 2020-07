Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great layout with formal dining diagonal to the kitchen, and family room open to an outdoor shaded patio with a brand new deck addition to enjoy relaxation and entertaining outdoors. The master bedroom is its own retreat with cathedral ceiling and en suite. Ready to move in and enjoy!



Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.