Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range Property Amenities concierge parking garage online portal

2730 Grahamwood Ln Available 05/15/20 2730 Grahamwood Ln - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a

showing.



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1425

Security Deposit: $1225

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1333

Bedroom: 4

Baths: 2

Heating: Central Gas

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Microwave



Extras: Come take a look at this gorgeous property and don't wait for another second to call it home! The cute open kitchen features more than enough cabinets as well as some counter space. It also has a lovely breakfast nook. Nice sunlight keeps the property with a nice illumination. 4 carpet floor bedrooms and 2 full baths. Fenced backyard, 2 car attached garage and more! Don't wait, SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!



Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5566704)