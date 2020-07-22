All apartments in Harris County
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:33 PM

2730 Grahamwood Ln

2730 Grahamwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2730 Grahamwood Lane, Harris County, TX 77047

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
concierge
online portal
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
garage
online portal
2730 Grahamwood Ln Available 05/15/20 2730 Grahamwood Ln - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1425
Security Deposit: $1225
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1333
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Microwave

Extras: Come take a look at this gorgeous property and don't wait for another second to call it home! The cute open kitchen features more than enough cabinets as well as some counter space. It also has a lovely breakfast nook. Nice sunlight keeps the property with a nice illumination. 4 carpet floor bedrooms and 2 full baths. Fenced backyard, 2 car attached garage and more! Don't wait, SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5566704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2730 Grahamwood Ln have any available units?
2730 Grahamwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 2730 Grahamwood Ln have?
Some of 2730 Grahamwood Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2730 Grahamwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2730 Grahamwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2730 Grahamwood Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2730 Grahamwood Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 2730 Grahamwood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2730 Grahamwood Ln offers parking.
Does 2730 Grahamwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2730 Grahamwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2730 Grahamwood Ln have a pool?
No, 2730 Grahamwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2730 Grahamwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 2730 Grahamwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2730 Grahamwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2730 Grahamwood Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2730 Grahamwood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2730 Grahamwood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
