2506 Honey Locust Dr

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with an open floor plan, huge kitchen, large master bedroom with separate tub/shower, walk in closet. Back yard has covered patio. Quiet subdivision Raintree Village, center has swimming pool & tennis court. Conveniently located close to restaurants, shopping and minutes to I-10 and 99 freeway.

