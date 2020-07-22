All apartments in Harris County
2506 Honey Locust Dr
2506 Honey Locust Dr

2506 Honey Locust Drive · No Longer Available
2506 Honey Locust Drive, Harris County, TX 77449

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with an open floor plan, huge kitchen, large master bedroom with separate tub/shower, walk in closet. Back yard has covered patio. Quiet subdivision Raintree Village, center has swimming pool & tennis court. Conveniently located close to restaurants, shopping and minutes to I-10 and 99 freeway.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 2506 Honey Locust Dr have any available units?
2506 Honey Locust Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 2506 Honey Locust Dr have?
Some of 2506 Honey Locust Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2506 Honey Locust Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2506 Honey Locust Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2506 Honey Locust Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2506 Honey Locust Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 2506 Honey Locust Dr offer parking?
No, 2506 Honey Locust Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2506 Honey Locust Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2506 Honey Locust Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2506 Honey Locust Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2506 Honey Locust Dr has a pool.
Does 2506 Honey Locust Dr have accessible units?
No, 2506 Honey Locust Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2506 Honey Locust Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2506 Honey Locust Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2506 Honey Locust Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2506 Honey Locust Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
