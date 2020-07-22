All apartments in Harris County
2434 Gibbs Bend Court
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:02 AM

2434 Gibbs Bend Court

2434 Gibbs Bend Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2434 Gibbs Bend Ct, Harris County, TX 77073

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2434 Gibbs Bend Court have any available units?
2434 Gibbs Bend Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 2434 Gibbs Bend Court have?
Some of 2434 Gibbs Bend Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2434 Gibbs Bend Court currently offering any rent specials?
2434 Gibbs Bend Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2434 Gibbs Bend Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2434 Gibbs Bend Court is pet friendly.
Does 2434 Gibbs Bend Court offer parking?
Yes, 2434 Gibbs Bend Court offers parking.
Does 2434 Gibbs Bend Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2434 Gibbs Bend Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2434 Gibbs Bend Court have a pool?
No, 2434 Gibbs Bend Court does not have a pool.
Does 2434 Gibbs Bend Court have accessible units?
No, 2434 Gibbs Bend Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2434 Gibbs Bend Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2434 Gibbs Bend Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2434 Gibbs Bend Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2434 Gibbs Bend Court does not have units with air conditioning.
