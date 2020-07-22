All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:03 PM

23102 Spring Willow Drive

23102 Spring Willow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

23102 Spring Willow Drive, Harris County, TX 77375

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
23102 Spring Willow Dr Tomball, TX - Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath in quiet neighborhood in Tomball. Large open den area with hardwood floors and brick fireplace. Large trees in front yard. Ceiling fans in home along with light and bright bay windows in kitchen area. Custom cabinetry in kitchen with nice appliances. Nice closets with plenty of storage. Beautiful backyard with patio area and large mature trees. Yard is fenced. Plenty of windows for light and bright living areas.

(RLNE3383600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23102 Spring Willow Drive have any available units?
23102 Spring Willow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 23102 Spring Willow Drive have?
Some of 23102 Spring Willow Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23102 Spring Willow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23102 Spring Willow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23102 Spring Willow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 23102 Spring Willow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 23102 Spring Willow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23102 Spring Willow Drive offers parking.
Does 23102 Spring Willow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23102 Spring Willow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23102 Spring Willow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 23102 Spring Willow Drive has a pool.
Does 23102 Spring Willow Drive have accessible units?
No, 23102 Spring Willow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23102 Spring Willow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 23102 Spring Willow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23102 Spring Willow Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23102 Spring Willow Drive has units with air conditioning.
