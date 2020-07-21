All apartments in Harris County
Last updated August 5 2019 at 10:41 AM

22955 Creekside Willow Drive

22955 Creekside Willow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22955 Creekside Willow Drive, Harris County, TX 77375

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
NO FLOODING! Great 1-story 3BR, 2BA, with a Study or could be used as an optional bedroom. Open concept - open kitchen, breakfast and den layout with an open dining room also. Split plan, Master BR & Master Bath w/separate shower & tub, dual sinks and a large walk in closet. Ceiling fans in most rooms. Secondary bedrooms have good closet space available. Recently updated with new wood look tile floors, new A/C, new hot water heater. Includes refrigerator, microwave, washer, dryer and flat screen TV in Study. The yard is nicely landscaped with sprinkler system. There is a screened in back porch with slate floors, ceiling fan and doggie door. The backyard also has a flagstone paved path and a patio table sitting area. Agent owned property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

