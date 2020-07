Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently renovated home with large yard. Light and bright, granite countertops, oversized master bedroom with room for a little sitting area or desk. Established neighborhood with large trees. Close to schools, shopping on Mason Rd and La Centerra. Easy access to 99 and I-10. Why settle for an apartment if you can rent all this and enjoy a big yard? Ready for immediate move in.