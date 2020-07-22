All apartments in Harris County
21335 Park Mount Drive
Last updated November 27 2019 at 4:37 PM

21335 Park Mount Drive

21335 Park Mount Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21335 Park Mount Drive, Harris County, TX 77450
Memorial Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
parking
garage
Welcome to this beautiful ranch-style home in the heart of Katy! Breathtaking mature oak trees & new landscaping add to the curbside appeal. Upon entering you're greeted by laminate & Travertine tile flooring, & an exposed brick fireplace that is the centerpiece of the living areas! This extremely rare, open-concept floorplan is perfect for entertaining family & friends! The spacious family room flows with tons of natural light, & offers a conveniently located wet bar w/granite counters! The Gourmet island kitchen is open to the family room & offers granite counters, inset lighting, & stainless steel appliances! Breakfast area with bay windows has direct access to the utility room. The entire home has been freshly painted! Secondary bedrooms are generously sized w/recent carpet & new fans. Secondary bath w/granite & new vanities! Over-sized master w/laminate wood flooring & en-suite bath w/granite, dual vanities, & shower-tub combo. HUGE backyard w/covered patio & courtyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21335 Park Mount Drive have any available units?
21335 Park Mount Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 21335 Park Mount Drive have?
Some of 21335 Park Mount Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21335 Park Mount Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21335 Park Mount Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21335 Park Mount Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21335 Park Mount Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 21335 Park Mount Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21335 Park Mount Drive offers parking.
Does 21335 Park Mount Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21335 Park Mount Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21335 Park Mount Drive have a pool?
No, 21335 Park Mount Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21335 Park Mount Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 21335 Park Mount Drive has accessible units.
Does 21335 Park Mount Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21335 Park Mount Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21335 Park Mount Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21335 Park Mount Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
