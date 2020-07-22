21335 Park Mount Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible courtyard parking garage

Welcome to this beautiful ranch-style home in the heart of Katy! Breathtaking mature oak trees & new landscaping add to the curbside appeal. Upon entering you're greeted by laminate & Travertine tile flooring, & an exposed brick fireplace that is the centerpiece of the living areas! This extremely rare, open-concept floorplan is perfect for entertaining family & friends! The spacious family room flows with tons of natural light, & offers a conveniently located wet bar w/granite counters! The Gourmet island kitchen is open to the family room & offers granite counters, inset lighting, & stainless steel appliances! Breakfast area with bay windows has direct access to the utility room. The entire home has been freshly painted! Secondary bedrooms are generously sized w/recent carpet & new fans. Secondary bath w/granite & new vanities! Over-sized master w/laminate wood flooring & en-suite bath w/granite, dual vanities, & shower-tub combo. HUGE backyard w/covered patio & courtyard!