2123 Gable Hollow Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2123 Gable Hollow Lane

2123 Gable Hollow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2123 Gable Hollow Lane, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
internet access
Furnished Private Room in Katy for rent! All bills paid!

Furnished Private Room in Katy for rent for $450! All bills paid! Wifi included! Beautiful flooring and easy access to major freeway i10 and 99. Minutes from the new friendly town and cinco ranch in katy. With only $450 a month ($15 a day), You will have a private room for yourself (no private restroom) and share the common areas with your roommates like restrooms, washer, dryer, and kitchen. Will be $450 deposit and $450 for the first month rent to move in. No pets. Single person (professionals) Preferred. Please Message me for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 Gable Hollow Lane have any available units?
2123 Gable Hollow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 2123 Gable Hollow Lane have?
Some of 2123 Gable Hollow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 Gable Hollow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2123 Gable Hollow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 Gable Hollow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2123 Gable Hollow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 2123 Gable Hollow Lane offer parking?
No, 2123 Gable Hollow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2123 Gable Hollow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2123 Gable Hollow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 Gable Hollow Lane have a pool?
No, 2123 Gable Hollow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2123 Gable Hollow Lane have accessible units?
No, 2123 Gable Hollow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 Gable Hollow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2123 Gable Hollow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2123 Gable Hollow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2123 Gable Hollow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
