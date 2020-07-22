2123 Gable Hollow Lane

Amenities

Furnished Private Room in Katy for rent for $450! All bills paid! Wifi included! Beautiful flooring and easy access to major freeway i10 and 99. Minutes from the new friendly town and cinco ranch in katy. With only $450 a month ($15 a day), You will have a private room for yourself (no private restroom) and share the common areas with your roommates like restrooms, washer, dryer, and kitchen. Will be $450 deposit and $450 for the first month rent to move in. No pets. Single person (professionals) Preferred. Please Message me for details.