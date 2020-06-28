All apartments in Harris County
Last updated September 12 2019 at 2:35 PM

21130 Wickton Lane

21130 Wickton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21130 Wickton Lane, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Nice two story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Living room has a cozy fireplace. Half bath off the front entry. Office/Study off the living room. Kitchen/breakfast combo with lots of cabinets & countertop. Kitchen has gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Spacious bedrooms and gameroom upstairs. Washer & dryer upstairs is included. Covered patio in front & back. Backyard fenced. 3+ Bedroom housing voucher welcome. Sorry, No Pets Allowed. Community Pool 1 block from home. Landlord is a Licensed Real Estate Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21130 Wickton Lane have any available units?
21130 Wickton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 21130 Wickton Lane have?
Some of 21130 Wickton Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21130 Wickton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21130 Wickton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21130 Wickton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 21130 Wickton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 21130 Wickton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 21130 Wickton Lane offers parking.
Does 21130 Wickton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21130 Wickton Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21130 Wickton Lane have a pool?
Yes, 21130 Wickton Lane has a pool.
Does 21130 Wickton Lane have accessible units?
No, 21130 Wickton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21130 Wickton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21130 Wickton Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 21130 Wickton Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 21130 Wickton Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
