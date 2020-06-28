21130 Wickton Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Nice two story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Living room has a cozy fireplace. Half bath off the front entry. Office/Study off the living room. Kitchen/breakfast combo with lots of cabinets & countertop. Kitchen has gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Spacious bedrooms and gameroom upstairs. Washer & dryer upstairs is included. Covered patio in front & back. Backyard fenced. 3+ Bedroom housing voucher welcome. Sorry, No Pets Allowed. Community Pool 1 block from home. Landlord is a Licensed Real Estate Agent