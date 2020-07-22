All apartments in Harris County
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:28 AM

21006 Winter Forest Drive

21006 Winter Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21006 Winter Forest Drive, Harris County, TX 77379

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Offered By Precision Realty & Management, LLC - BEAUTIFUL, LARGE ONE STORY HOME nestled in Golf Course Community!!! Beautiful interior with custom paint! NO CARPET IN LIVING AREAS!! All Stainless Appliances; including a french door refrigerator! Gorgeous Birch Engineered Hard Wood Flooring in Den, Dining and Study. Beautiful Tile in Entry, Kitchen/Breakfast area and Bathrooms. HUGE Master Bedroom with Sitting Room which could be used for a Nursery or an Extra Office! Master Bath boasts Separate Shower and Garden tub, Two Closets. Covered Back Patio with Ceiling Fan! MUST SEE THIS ONE!

(RLNE4264632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21006 Winter Forest Drive have any available units?
21006 Winter Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 21006 Winter Forest Drive have?
Some of 21006 Winter Forest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21006 Winter Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21006 Winter Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21006 Winter Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 21006 Winter Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 21006 Winter Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 21006 Winter Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 21006 Winter Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21006 Winter Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21006 Winter Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 21006 Winter Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21006 Winter Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 21006 Winter Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21006 Winter Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 21006 Winter Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21006 Winter Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21006 Winter Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
