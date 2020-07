Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful ready-move in home features 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Conveniently located near Huffmeister and 290. Easy access to Highway 6 and Beltway 8. Kitchen comes with Granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. Tile and laminate wood floors throughout. Spacious master bedroom with updated master bathroom features double sink with granite counter top and frame less standing shower. Zoned to great Cy-Fair ISD. Please schedule for your showing today.