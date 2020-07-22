20330 Louetta Reach Drive, Harris County, TX 77388
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
FREE APPLICATIONS ALL MONTH - APPLY NOW! This 4 Bedroom and 2 Bath Home has an Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceiling in the Great Room and an Island Kitchen with Stainless Appliances! Relax on the Covered Patio that over looks the Huge Backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20330 Louetta Reach Dr have any available units?
20330 Louetta Reach Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 20330 Louetta Reach Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20330 Louetta Reach Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20330 Louetta Reach Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 20330 Louetta Reach Dr is pet friendly.
Does 20330 Louetta Reach Dr offer parking?
No, 20330 Louetta Reach Dr does not offer parking.
Does 20330 Louetta Reach Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20330 Louetta Reach Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20330 Louetta Reach Dr have a pool?
No, 20330 Louetta Reach Dr does not have a pool.
Does 20330 Louetta Reach Dr have accessible units?
No, 20330 Louetta Reach Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20330 Louetta Reach Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 20330 Louetta Reach Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20330 Louetta Reach Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 20330 Louetta Reach Dr does not have units with air conditioning.