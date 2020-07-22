All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 19915 Hardsville Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
19915 Hardsville Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19915 Hardsville Drive

19915 Hardsville Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

19915 Hardsville Dr, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
hot tub
This one story home located in Louetta Lakes presents an open and spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings, neutral paint, tile floors and carpeting throughout. The formal dining and private study with French doors is located off of the main entry of the home. The working kitchen features ample cabinet space, Silestone counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The large private master bedroom with en suite bath is accented with two sinks, a jetted tub and a separate walk-in shower. The outdoor space features a flag stone patio with wood deck and plenty of green space for play.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19915 Hardsville Drive have any available units?
19915 Hardsville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 19915 Hardsville Drive have?
Some of 19915 Hardsville Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19915 Hardsville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19915 Hardsville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19915 Hardsville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19915 Hardsville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 19915 Hardsville Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19915 Hardsville Drive offers parking.
Does 19915 Hardsville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19915 Hardsville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19915 Hardsville Drive have a pool?
No, 19915 Hardsville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19915 Hardsville Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 19915 Hardsville Drive has accessible units.
Does 19915 Hardsville Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19915 Hardsville Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19915 Hardsville Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19915 Hardsville Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Yorktown
12410 W Little York Rd
Houston, TX 77041
The Morgan
2401 Westridge Street
Houston, TX 77054
Terra at Piney Point
8787 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Arlo Westchase
3505 W Sam Houston Pkwy
Houston, TX 77042
Harbor Cove
4630 Magnolia Cove Dr
Houston, TX 77345
Biscayne at CityView
17050 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Block 334
1515 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
3737 Hillcroft
3737 Hillcroft Ave
Houston, TX 77057

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine