19915 Hardsville Drive

This one story home located in Louetta Lakes presents an open and spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings, neutral paint, tile floors and carpeting throughout. The formal dining and private study with French doors is located off of the main entry of the home. The working kitchen features ample cabinet space, Silestone counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The large private master bedroom with en suite bath is accented with two sinks, a jetted tub and a separate walk-in shower. The outdoor space features a flag stone patio with wood deck and plenty of green space for play.