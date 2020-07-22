19614 Azalea Brook Way Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Welcome to this well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Katy ISD. Home has nice looking carpet in the bedrooms with laminate wood flooring throughout. The kitchen has an island and a 5 burner gas stove, granite countertops and SS appliances. Formal dining room with built-in shelving. Gas fireplace in the living room with high ceiling. Master bathroom has granite counter and a separate tiled shower. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Garage has extra space for storage. Very nice large windows for natural light throughout home. Sprinkler system in yard. Come out and see this one in person!