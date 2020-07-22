All apartments in Harris County
19614 Azalea Brook Way Way
Last updated January 8 2020 at 4:36 PM

19614 Azalea Brook Way Way

19614 Azalea Brook Way · No Longer Available
Location

19614 Azalea Brook Way, Harris County, TX 77084

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Welcome to this well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Katy ISD. Home has nice looking carpet in the bedrooms with laminate wood flooring throughout. The kitchen has an island and a 5 burner gas stove, granite countertops and SS appliances. Formal dining room with built-in shelving. Gas fireplace in the living room with high ceiling. Master bathroom has granite counter and a separate tiled shower. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Garage has extra space for storage. Very nice large windows for natural light throughout home. Sprinkler system in yard. Come out and see this one in person!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19614 Azalea Brook Way Way have any available units?
19614 Azalea Brook Way Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 19614 Azalea Brook Way Way have?
Some of 19614 Azalea Brook Way Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19614 Azalea Brook Way Way currently offering any rent specials?
19614 Azalea Brook Way Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19614 Azalea Brook Way Way pet-friendly?
No, 19614 Azalea Brook Way Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 19614 Azalea Brook Way Way offer parking?
Yes, 19614 Azalea Brook Way Way offers parking.
Does 19614 Azalea Brook Way Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19614 Azalea Brook Way Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19614 Azalea Brook Way Way have a pool?
No, 19614 Azalea Brook Way Way does not have a pool.
Does 19614 Azalea Brook Way Way have accessible units?
Yes, 19614 Azalea Brook Way Way has accessible units.
Does 19614 Azalea Brook Way Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19614 Azalea Brook Way Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 19614 Azalea Brook Way Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 19614 Azalea Brook Way Way does not have units with air conditioning.
