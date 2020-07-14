19318 Brittany Creek Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming home in the gated neighborhood of Estates at Creeks End. Living, dining and entry have wood floors. Nice large family room with windows overlooking the pool. Great kitchen with updated appliances. Refrigerator, washer and dryer stay! Nice breakfast room with lots of windows that over look the back yard. Large Master Suite complete with sitting area. Master bath with dual vanities, and huge walk in closet. Nice sized secondary bedrooms share a full bath. Back yard has great covered patio area to sit and enjoy the pool. Area behind garage can be used for gated dog area, garden, or extra storage. Nice long drive way to detached garage. Plenty of room for parking. Come and make this your Next Home today!