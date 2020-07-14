All apartments in Harris County
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:27 PM

19318 Brittany Creek Drive

19318 Brittany Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

19318 Brittany Creek Drive, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming home in the gated neighborhood of Estates at Creeks End. Living, dining and entry have wood floors. Nice large family room with windows overlooking the pool. Great kitchen with updated appliances. Refrigerator, washer and dryer stay! Nice breakfast room with lots of windows that over look the back yard. Large Master Suite complete with sitting area. Master bath with dual vanities, and huge walk in closet. Nice sized secondary bedrooms share a full bath. Back yard has great covered patio area to sit and enjoy the pool. Area behind garage can be used for gated dog area, garden, or extra storage. Nice long drive way to detached garage. Plenty of room for parking. Come and make this your Next Home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19318 Brittany Creek Drive have any available units?
19318 Brittany Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 19318 Brittany Creek Drive have?
Some of 19318 Brittany Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19318 Brittany Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19318 Brittany Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19318 Brittany Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19318 Brittany Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19318 Brittany Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19318 Brittany Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 19318 Brittany Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19318 Brittany Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19318 Brittany Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19318 Brittany Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 19318 Brittany Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 19318 Brittany Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19318 Brittany Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19318 Brittany Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19318 Brittany Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19318 Brittany Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
