19314 Woodglen Drive
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:33 AM

19314 Woodglen Drive

19314 Woodglen Dr · No Longer Available
Location

19314 Woodglen Dr, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
**FULLY FURNISHED ** *ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & FURNITURE PROVIDED** Within this CUTE SPACIOUS DUPLEX. JUST BRING YOUR CLOTHES, Buy groceries & you're ready to cook in your Stainless Steel Kitchen on GRANITE Counters. All the comforts of a Hotel Suite, but over 1300 sf, just move in & pop popcorn & view TV/DVD. 2 bedrooms/2 baths w/ 1 Queen bedroom furnished & another w/desk set or bring your own up to Queen-size bed. Coveted Katy ISD Schools. Patio furniture & BBQ Grill & Backyard with Shed. Access I-10, 99, Hwy 6. Katy established neighborhood of SILVERMILL, just off Greenhouse beyond Morton Rd. All the towels, sheets, dishes, and there's a nice front ad back yard. Shared driveway that fits 2 cars easily. Immediate move-in READY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19314 Woodglen Drive have any available units?
19314 Woodglen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 19314 Woodglen Drive have?
Some of 19314 Woodglen Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19314 Woodglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19314 Woodglen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19314 Woodglen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19314 Woodglen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 19314 Woodglen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19314 Woodglen Drive offers parking.
Does 19314 Woodglen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19314 Woodglen Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19314 Woodglen Drive have a pool?
No, 19314 Woodglen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19314 Woodglen Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 19314 Woodglen Drive has accessible units.
Does 19314 Woodglen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19314 Woodglen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19314 Woodglen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19314 Woodglen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
