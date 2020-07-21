19314 Woodglen Drive

Amenities

**FULLY FURNISHED ** *ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & FURNITURE PROVIDED** Within this CUTE SPACIOUS DUPLEX. JUST BRING YOUR CLOTHES, Buy groceries & you're ready to cook in your Stainless Steel Kitchen on GRANITE Counters. All the comforts of a Hotel Suite, but over 1300 sf, just move in & pop popcorn & view TV/DVD. 2 bedrooms/2 baths w/ 1 Queen bedroom furnished & another w/desk set or bring your own up to Queen-size bed. Coveted Katy ISD Schools. Patio furniture & BBQ Grill & Backyard with Shed. Access I-10, 99, Hwy 6. Katy established neighborhood of SILVERMILL, just off Greenhouse beyond Morton Rd. All the towels, sheets, dishes, and there's a nice front ad back yard. Shared driveway that fits 2 cars easily. Immediate move-in READY.