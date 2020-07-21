All apartments in Harris County
1910 Dakota Run Lane
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

1910 Dakota Run Lane

1910 Dakota Run Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1910 Dakota Run Lane, Harris County, TX 77493

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for immediate move in. This 4 bedroom home has just been freshly painted inside and new carpet installed. Nestled on a large corner lot this home offers granite counter-tops throughout and stainless steal appliances in the kitchen. All bedrooms are up. Large back yard for entertaining. Refrigerator included. Sprinkler system as well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 Dakota Run Lane have any available units?
1910 Dakota Run Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 1910 Dakota Run Lane have?
Some of 1910 Dakota Run Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 Dakota Run Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Dakota Run Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Dakota Run Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1910 Dakota Run Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 1910 Dakota Run Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1910 Dakota Run Lane offers parking.
Does 1910 Dakota Run Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 Dakota Run Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Dakota Run Lane have a pool?
No, 1910 Dakota Run Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1910 Dakota Run Lane have accessible units?
No, 1910 Dakota Run Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Dakota Run Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1910 Dakota Run Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1910 Dakota Run Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1910 Dakota Run Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
