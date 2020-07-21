1910 Dakota Run Lane

Ready for immediate move in. This 4 bedroom home has just been freshly painted inside and new carpet installed. Nestled on a large corner lot this home offers granite counter-tops throughout and stainless steal appliances in the kitchen. All bedrooms are up. Large back yard for entertaining. Refrigerator included. Sprinkler system as well!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
