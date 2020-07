Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave accessible

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Wonderful rental in Bear Creek South! HOME DID NOT FLOOD!! 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with large kitchen open to living area with fireplace and tile flooring, NEW GAS RANGE, LED lighting in kitchen, HUGE dining room area with beautiful slate floor, nice master with lots of closet space, ALL CARPET REPLACED WITH NICE LAMINATE FLOORING, Garage motor NEW for easy access into garage, SUPER Backyard with Covered Patio, nice quite neighborhood. Come take a look!