17834 S White Tail Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Avail. 3/03. Incredible opportunity in the highly sought after Deerfield Park gated access community adjacent to the prestigious Pine Forest Country Club! Impeccably kept light & bright one story, 3 bed 2 bath home quietly nestled in pocket community w excellent curb appeal. Gorgeous tile throughout except the bedrooms. Island kitchen dining combo w breakfast bar complete with granite counters, pantry & plenty of storage space! Open concept flows beautifully into the living area with vaulted ceilings & backyard views. Spacious master suite boasts double door entry to master bath with double sinks, soaking tub, separate shower & walk-in closet. Split bedroom plan with two secondary bedrooms at the front of the home. Great backyard with sprinkler system and wood deck perfect for entertaining & cookouts! Washer, dryer & fridge incl. High & dry during Harvey! Zoned to highly acclaimed Katy ISD & minutes from Hwy 6, I-10, 99, Energy Corridor, shopping, dining & entertaining! Please no pets.