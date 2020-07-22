All apartments in Harris County
Last updated January 18 2020 at 4:31 PM

17834 S White Tail Court

17834 South White Tail Court · No Longer Available
Location

17834 South White Tail Court, Harris County, TX 77084

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Avail. 3/03. Incredible opportunity in the highly sought after Deerfield Park gated access community adjacent to the prestigious Pine Forest Country Club! Impeccably kept light & bright one story, 3 bed 2 bath home quietly nestled in pocket community w excellent curb appeal. Gorgeous tile throughout except the bedrooms. Island kitchen dining combo w breakfast bar complete with granite counters, pantry & plenty of storage space! Open concept flows beautifully into the living area with vaulted ceilings & backyard views. Spacious master suite boasts double door entry to master bath with double sinks, soaking tub, separate shower & walk-in closet. Split bedroom plan with two secondary bedrooms at the front of the home. Great backyard with sprinkler system and wood deck perfect for entertaining & cookouts! Washer, dryer & fridge incl. High & dry during Harvey! Zoned to highly acclaimed Katy ISD & minutes from Hwy 6, I-10, 99, Energy Corridor, shopping, dining & entertaining! Please no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17834 S White Tail Court have any available units?
17834 S White Tail Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 17834 S White Tail Court have?
Some of 17834 S White Tail Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17834 S White Tail Court currently offering any rent specials?
17834 S White Tail Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17834 S White Tail Court pet-friendly?
No, 17834 S White Tail Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 17834 S White Tail Court offer parking?
Yes, 17834 S White Tail Court offers parking.
Does 17834 S White Tail Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17834 S White Tail Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17834 S White Tail Court have a pool?
No, 17834 S White Tail Court does not have a pool.
Does 17834 S White Tail Court have accessible units?
Yes, 17834 S White Tail Court has accessible units.
Does 17834 S White Tail Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17834 S White Tail Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 17834 S White Tail Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 17834 S White Tail Court does not have units with air conditioning.
