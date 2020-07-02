1742 Parkside Shores Ln

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/598f96008a ---- Brand new Lennar Homes twin villas! Home features granite countertops, Silestone countertops in master bath, tile surrounding tubs and shower, making for an easy clean! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, loads of cabinet and counter space and the fridge is included. Two-inch faux wood blinds throughout! Rooms are nicely sized. Sprinkler system included! Fenced backyard. Schedule your showing today! No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA