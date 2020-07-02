All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 1742 Parkside Shores Ln.
Last updated September 9 2019 at 3:54 PM

1742 Parkside Shores Ln

1742 Parkside Shores Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1742 Parkside Shores Ln, Harris County, TX 77532

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/598f96008a ---- Brand new Lennar Homes twin villas! Home features granite countertops, Silestone countertops in master bath, tile surrounding tubs and shower, making for an easy clean! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, loads of cabinet and counter space and the fridge is included. Two-inch faux wood blinds throughout! Rooms are nicely sized. Sprinkler system included! Fenced backyard. Schedule your showing today! No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1742 Parkside Shores Ln have any available units?
1742 Parkside Shores Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 1742 Parkside Shores Ln have?
Some of 1742 Parkside Shores Ln's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1742 Parkside Shores Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1742 Parkside Shores Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1742 Parkside Shores Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1742 Parkside Shores Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1742 Parkside Shores Ln offer parking?
No, 1742 Parkside Shores Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1742 Parkside Shores Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1742 Parkside Shores Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1742 Parkside Shores Ln have a pool?
No, 1742 Parkside Shores Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1742 Parkside Shores Ln have accessible units?
No, 1742 Parkside Shores Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1742 Parkside Shores Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1742 Parkside Shores Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1742 Parkside Shores Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1742 Parkside Shores Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
