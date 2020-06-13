17111 Morning Star Ave

Amenities
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1525
Security Deposit: $1325
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1596
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances:
Extras: WOW! WELCOME HOME! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home featuring a delightful floor plan! This home offers an open consent living space with lots of cabinet and counter space in the kitchen. The extensive living-dining-kitchen combo area is amazing! Spacious bedrooms with plenty of storage space and comfy carpet floors! There's a stylish vanity with additional storage room featured in the master bath. Well established neighborhood with a community golf course available!! Ceiling fans and elegant details all around your home! ACT FAST, THIS WON'T LAST LONG!
