Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

17111 Morning Star Ave

17111 Morning Star Avenue · (281) 894-9111 ext. 2818949111
Location

17111 Morning Star Avenue, Harris County, TX 77532

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17111 Morning Star Ave · Avail. now

$1,525

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1596 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
concierge
extra storage
online portal
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
17111 Morning Star Ave - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your own convenience.
https://rently.com/properties/2092706?source=marketing

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1525
Security Deposit: $1325
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1596
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances:

Extras: WOW! WELCOME HOME! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home featuring a delightful floor plan! This home offers an open consent living space with lots of cabinet and counter space in the kitchen. The extensive living-dining-kitchen combo area is amazing! Spacious bedrooms with plenty of storage space and comfy carpet floors! There's a stylish vanity with additional storage room featured in the master bath. Well established neighborhood with a community golf course available!! Ceiling fans and elegant details all around your home! ACT FAST, THIS WON'T LAST LONG!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

(RLNE3844173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17111 Morning Star Ave have any available units?
17111 Morning Star Ave has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17111 Morning Star Ave have?
Some of 17111 Morning Star Ave's amenities include pet friendly, ceiling fan, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17111 Morning Star Ave currently offering any rent specials?
17111 Morning Star Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17111 Morning Star Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 17111 Morning Star Ave is pet friendly.
Does 17111 Morning Star Ave offer parking?
No, 17111 Morning Star Ave does not offer parking.
Does 17111 Morning Star Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17111 Morning Star Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17111 Morning Star Ave have a pool?
No, 17111 Morning Star Ave does not have a pool.
Does 17111 Morning Star Ave have accessible units?
No, 17111 Morning Star Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 17111 Morning Star Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 17111 Morning Star Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17111 Morning Star Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 17111 Morning Star Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
